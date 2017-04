MORE CATS RESCUED FROM MORNINGSIDE HOME

ANIMAL RESCUE WORKERS HAVE NOW REMOVED A TOTAL OF 55 CATS FROM A HOUSE IN MORNINGSIDE.

THE HOME ON SHERMAN AVENUE WAS RED TAGGED LAST WEEK AFTER THE CATS WERE FOUND IN THE HOME IN DECREPIT LIVING CONDITIONS.

TWO DOGS WERE ALSO REMOVED FROM THE HOME.

ANIMAL RESCUE WORKERS SAY ONE OF THE DOGS AND SEVERAL CATS HAVE DIED.

THE PEOPLE RENTING THE HOUSE HAVE SIGNED THE ANIMALS OVER TO SIOUX CITY’S ANIMAL CONTROL.

THE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AND CRIMINAL CHARGES ARE POSSIBLE AGAINST THE TWO PEOPLE WHO WERE LIVING IN THE DWELLING.

HOMES HAVE ALREADY BEEN FOUND FOR SOME OF THE CATS THAT WERE RESCUED.