FORMER SIOUX CITY MAN FOUND DEAD IN IOWA CITY OFFICE

Iowa City police are investigating the death of a former Sioux City man whose body was discovered Sunday morning in a building across the street from the Johnson County Jail.

The body of 34 year old Jonathan Wieseler, who worked for Lederman Bail Bonds in Iowa City, was discovered in that office around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

Iowa City Police are treating the case as a homicide.

Brian Vakulskas is a long time friend of Wieseler, who is mentioned on KSCJ as segment producer at the end of each of Brian’s “Having Read That” book review shows.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/WIESELER.mp3

OC……….analyze it. ;16

It was books and pop culture that cemented their friendship:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/WIESELER2.mp3

OC……….the same things. ;18

Wieseler attended North High School in Sioux City and the University of Iowa with Brian’s brother Dan Vakulskas.

He had lived in Iowa City since 2001.

Iowa City Police have not released any other information about Wieseler’s death.

Photo courtesy Brian Vakulskas, Wieseler pictured far right