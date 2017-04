YOU CAN WALK THROUGH THE HALLS OF A RESTORED VICTORIAN MANSION IN SIOUX CITY THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

SPOKESMAN HAROLD CANNY SAYS THE PEIRCE MANSION AT 2901 JACKSON STREET WILL HOST ITS SPRING OPEN HOUSE:

CANNY SAYS THAT ANTIQUE IS ACTUALLY OLDER THAN THE PEIRCE MANSION ITSELF:

THE MANSION ITSELF WAS COMPLETED IN 1893 AND WAS THE SITE OF THE CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM FROM 1961 THROUGH 2011.

THE OPEN HOUSE AT THE MANSION IS SUNDAY FROM 1PM UNTIL 4PM.