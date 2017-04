FIRE DAMAGES MORNINGSIDE RESIDENCE

A HOUSE FIRE IN MORNINGSIDE THURSDAY MORNING CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE FAMILY’S PET DOG.

LT. RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS CREWS WERE SENT TO 1632 SOUTH OLIVE AROUND 11AM:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/FIRE-OLIVE.mp3

OC……..CALLED 9-1-1. ;12

THE FAMILY’S DOG DID NOT ESCAPE THE SMOKE FILLED HOME AND EFFORTS TO REVIVE THE PET WERE UNSUCCESSFUL.

COLLINS SAYS THE FIRE STARTED IN THE KITCHEN:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/FIRE-OLIVE2.mp3

OC………KITCHEN AREA. :15

LT. COLLINS SAYS THE ONE GOOD THING DISCOVERED WAS THE NUMBER OF WORKING SMOKE DETECTORS INSIDE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/FIRE-OLIVE3.mp3

OC…………WITH ONE ANOTHER. :11

THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED BY THE CITY BECAUSE OF SMOKE AND HEAT DAMAGE THROUGHOUT THE RESIDENCE.