HIGHWAY 75 WORK UNDERWAY NEAR MERRILL

If you travel from Sioux City to Le Mars to work you’ve found that Highway 75 between Le Mars and Merrill is now down to two lanes of travel.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is repairing a stretch of nearly four miles of roadway from Merrill to C-38.

D-O-T spokesman Dakin Schultz lays out the timetable for the construction project:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DAKIN.mp3

OC………..next year. :19

Schultz says eventually there will also be a road closure involved in the project:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/DAKIN2.mp3

OC……………at U.S. 75. :16

Schultz says when the junction of Highway 75 and county road C-38 is closed, the detour will follow Key Avenue near the Wells Corporate offices to 200th Street.