This Thursday night the Sioux City Police Department will host their annual public “Town Hall” meeting at the Public Museum.

Captain Rex Mueller says this year’s meeting will center on the “Myths and Realities of Police Use of Force.”:

Mueller says citizens can speak about whatever is on their mind concerning the police department:

The meeting begins at 7pm at the Public Museum located at 4th and Nebraska Streets.