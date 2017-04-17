BRANSTAD SIGNS NEW CELLPHONE DRIVING AND TEXTING LAWS

By Woody Gottburg -
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed into law enhanced penalties involving the use of cellphones while driving.

Branstad signed the bills Monday surrounded by law enforcement.

One law determines that a driver who uses a cellphone and causes the death of another person, has shown evidence of reckless driving and could face a felony conviction of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

The law also establishes a 24/7 sobriety and drug monitoring program for drivers.

The second bill allows officers to pull over drivers specifically for texting.

It was previously a secondary offense, which meant an officer needed another reason to make a traffic stop.

Texting drivers would face a $30 fine.

Both pieces of legislation take effect July 1.

