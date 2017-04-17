BRANSTAD SIGNS NEW CELLPHONE DRIVING AND TEXTING LAWS

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has signed into law enhanced penalties involving the use of cellphones while driving.

Branstad signed the bills Monday surrounded by law enforcement.

One law determines that a driver who uses a cellphone and causes the death of another person, has shown evidence of reckless driving and could face a felony conviction of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

The law also establishes a 24/7 sobriety and drug monitoring program for drivers.

The second bill allows officers to pull over drivers specifically for texting.

It was previously a secondary offense, which meant an officer needed another reason to make a traffic stop.

Texting drivers would face a $30 fine.

Both pieces of legislation take effect July 1.