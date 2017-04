DAKOTA CITY FIREFIGHTERS SPENT THE LATE HOURS OF FRIDAY NIGHT BATTLING A HOUSE FIRE.

THE FIRE WAS REPORTED AROUND 11PM AT 11TH AND VINE.

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE STRUCTURE AS FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.

NO ONE WAS IN THE HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.