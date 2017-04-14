VILSACK CONCERNED OVER DAIRY TRADE WAR WITH CANADA

U.S. dairy groups are calling foul on Canadian trade policies regarding milk.

The groups want quick action against Canada for what they call “repeated and escalating disregard for its trade obligations under NAFTA.”

Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack is now president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.

He says Canada’s trade policy could have a rippling and consequential effect for the entire industry.

The National Milk Producers, the International Dairy Foods Association, state agriculture departments, and the U.S. Dairy Export Council are calling on President Trump to take action.

The changes in Canadian policy have made it harder for U.S. dairy processors to sell ultra-filtered milk, used to make cheese, in Canada.

Dozens of dairy farms in Wisconsin could be forced to shut down after losing that Canadian business.

A statement from the Dairy Farmers of Canada claims the issue is solely about economics, rather than trade policy.

