WORK BEGINS ON NEW DAKOTA DUNES VETERANS CLINIC

Within a year or so, Siouxland military veterans will no longer have to make the 90 mile trip north to Sioux Falls for health care related issues.

Ground was broken Wednesday afternoon for a new clinic to be located in Dakota Dunes at 365 West Anchor Drive.

Sioux Falls Veteran’s Health Care Director Darwin Goodspeed says the new building will be 17,000 square feet larger than the current Sioux City outpatient facility on Indian Hills Drive:

The current Indian Hills Staff will transfer to the Dunes once the new clinic is completed.

Goodspeed says additional staff will be added to provide service and care not currently available in Sioux City:

Around 16-thousand veterans live in the Siouxland area.

Construction is expected to take approximately one year.