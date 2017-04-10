HOUSE FIRE CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A SAC CITY MAN

A house fire has claimed the life of an elderly Sac City resident.

When firefighters arrived on the scene of the burning home Monday morning, they were met by a 76 year old woman who told them her husband was still inside the smoke filled structure.

Sac City Fire Fighters entered the South 13th Street residence and located the body of 84 year old Dale Cook.

His wife, Barbra Cook was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.