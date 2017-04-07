GRASSLEY & SENATE REPUBLICANS APPROVE GORSUCH TO SUPREME COURT

The U.S. Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Friday by majority vote.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the Republicans who voted to confirm the judge:

Grassley is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee which holds hearings on the Supreme Court nominees.

Some Democrats said they were against Gorsuch’s nomination because Grassley would not hold a hearing on a judge that President Obama had nominated last year.

Grassley was asked how the whole fight over the Supreme Court nomination will impact other work in the U-S Senate.

Grassley says there are plenty of Republicans and Democrats who are willing to work together to make that new start when it comes to selecting Supreme Court judges.