AUTHORITIES SAY A FIRE THAT DESTROYED A SOUTH SIOUX CITY BUSINESS ON WEDNESDAY HAS BEEN RULED ACCIDENTAL.

THE SOUTH SIOUX FIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE FIRE AT THE LAOS ASIAN MARKET STARTED IN THE BUILDING’S COOLING SYSTEM AND SPREAD THROUGH THE ENTIRE BUILDING.

FIVE EMPLOYEES INSIDE THE STORE WHEN THE FIRE BEGAN MADE IT OUTSIDE SAFELY AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

THE BUILDING HAS BEEN RULED A TOTAL LOSS.