NIGHT OF GOSPEL & BLUES TO BENEFIT THE SANFORD CENTER

A SPECIAL PUBLIC EVENT TO BENEFIT THE SANFORD CENTER OF SIOUX CITY WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT WEDNESDAY EVENING, APRIL 12TH, IN THE ORPHEUM THEATER.

CENTER DIRECTOR FITZGERALD GRANT SAYS IT WILL BE A NIGHT OF GOSPEL AND BLUES:

GRANT SAYS THE EVENT WILL CELEBRATE AND SUPPORT YOUTH AND COMMUNITY BUILDING PROGRAMS AT THE SANFORD CENTER, WHICH IS LOCATED ON GENEVA STREET:

NO RESERVATIONS ARE NEEDED FOR THE ORPHEUM EVENT THAT BEGINS AT 5PM WEDNESDAY AND RUNS UNTIL 7:30PM.