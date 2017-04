COOKIES BBQ “SAUCEMAN” STILL GOING STRONG AFTER 40 YEARS

COOKIES BAR-B-Q SAUCE JUST CELEBRATED ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY AND THE PERSON WHO HAS BEEN SELLING IT FOR MOST OF THOSE YEARS HAS NO INTENTION OF SLOWING DOWN.

SPEED HERRIG, KNOWN AS “THE SAUCEMAN”, CONTINUES TO TRAVEL THE MIDWEST AS THE FACE OF THE COMPANY.

HE STARTED AS A ROUTE DRIVER AND SALESMAN FOR COOKIES, BUT WHEN THE COMPANY OWNERS THOUGHT THE BUSINESS WASN’T PROFITABLE, SPEED TOOK OVER:

SPEED SAYS ONE SIOUX CITY BUSINESS IN PARTICULAR HELPED HIM GET ESTABLISHED IN THE LOCAL MARKET:

HERRIG’S LOVE OF COOKING HAS HELPED HIM EXPAND THE LINE OF COOOKIES BAR-B-Q SAUCE FLAVORS AND OTHER PRODUCTS:

AND THAT ORIGINAL RECIPE ISN’T GOING TO BE CHANGED.

THE HERRIG FAMILY WILL SEE TO THAT AS SPEED’S SONS AND DAUGHTER ALONG WITH SEVERAL OF HIS 14 GRANDCHILDREN WORK IN THE FAMILY BUSINESS.

HERRIG’S WIFE STILL PAYS THE BILLS AND THEY LIVE ON THE WALL LAKE AREA FAMILY FARM THAT SPEED GREW UP ON.

COOKIES RIB WAGON ALSO SHOWS UP TO RAISE FUNDS AT A NUMBER OF CHARITY EVENTS, INCLUDING FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES HERE IN SIOUX CITY:

SO HOW LONG WILL THE 79 YEAR OLD HERRIG KEEP PUSHING COOKIES PRODUCTS?

HERRIG JOKES THAT HE WILL GO TO PART TIME STATUS WHEN HE TURNS 140 YEARS OLD, AND MAYBE THINK ABOUT RETIREMENT THEN.