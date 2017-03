Sioux City Human Rights Commission will host its annual multicultural fair, “Faces of Siouxland”, on Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

Over 70 local organizations will have an assortment of informational booths at the event.

There will be ethnic food, baked goods, and arts and crafts for sale and a variety of live performers will provide entertainment throughout the day.