BRANSTAD SIGNS AUTISM INSURANCE CARE BILL

Specialized treatment for Iowa children and teenagers who’ve been diagnosed with autism will be covered under more insurance plans.

Governor Branstad has signed a bill into law that requires businesses with more than 50 employees and all local governments in Iowa that provide health care benefits to ensure this coverage is part of those insurance plans.

Josh Cobbs of Sioux City says families and lawmakers have been working on the bill for a decade.

His son Noah was diagnosed as autistic and Cobbs began lobbying for this law when Noah was five.

Cobbs says last year, his family’s insurance plan started covering the treatment.

He attended a ceremony in the governor’s office Thursday afternoon and celebrated with other families in the room as Branstad signed the bill into law.

