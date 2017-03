SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A PERSON WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND UNDERNEATH A PERRY CREEK BRIDGE.

POLICE SAY THAT A CITY CREW WAS DOING ROUTINE CLEANING UNDERNEATH THE BRIDGE FRIDAY MORNING NEAR THE NEW HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL BUILDING WHEN A WORKER DISCOVERED THE BODY.

LT. PAT MCCANN OF THE POLICE SAYS THE BODY IS BELIEVED TO BE THAT OF A TRANSIENT AND THAT NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED IN THE CASE.