FORMER NURSING HOME TO BECOME APARTMENT COMPLEX

A former Le Mars nursing home may soon be converted into apartments.

A local businessman, Adam Brown, has purchased the former Abbey nursing home building and says he intends to convert it to a 30-unit apartment complex.

City code ordinance enforcement officer Greg Smidt says nobody spoke against the proposal but there was some concerns about parking.

The city zoning board gave its approval for the variance, proposing to change the parking configuration to allow up to 45 cars.

Smidt says the parking will consist of diagonal parking from the street.