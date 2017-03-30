ST. LUKE’S DONATES LIFESAVING EQUIPMENT TO SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Lifesaving equipment has been donated to the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department by UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital.

Sheriff Dave Drew was presented with two Automated External Defibrillators in the St. Luke’s E.R. Thursday morning:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/AED.mp3

OC……rural area. :13

A-E-Ds are portable devices that can send an electric shock to the heart to try to restore a normal beating rhythm.

They are used to treat sudden cardiac arrest, where the heart suddenly stops beating.

E.R. Nurse Alan Faith says having an A-E-D in a patrol car saves critical minutes in treating a cardiac patient:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/AED2.mp3

OC….a cardiac arrest. ;12

Sheriff Drew says while his deputies have an A-E-D in their car, most of them are a decade old, so there is a need to replace them and also have a modern unit in the county jail.