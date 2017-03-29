FORGERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

A Newell, Iowa man is in custody in Buena Vista County, for allegedly cashing a series of forged checks.

25 year old Kirk Klink is charged with five counts of forgery, felony ongoing criminal conduct and possession of stolen property.

Police were called to a pair of Storm Lake banks Tuesday, where clerks identified Klink as the suspect who allegedly forged checks totaling over $54-hundred dollars.

Officers stopped a vehicle that Klink was a passenger in as it was exiting a bank’s parking lot and took him into custody.

Investigators say they located several allegedly stolen checks in the vehicle that Klink was removed from.

Klink was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on $25,000 bond.