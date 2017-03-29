CONSTRUCTION WORK TO BEGIN ON NEBRASKA U.S. 20

Major construction work is slated to begin next Monday on Nebraska’s US Highway-20.

The Nebraska Department of Roads says the project will begin at the town of Jackson and continues four and one-half miles west of the Dixon/Dakota County line.

Traffic will be maintained by flaggers with possible lane closures at times.

Four bridges will be repaired as part of this project.

They are located at the Nebraska Highway-12/US-20 junction at Willis, two miles west of Jackson, one mile west of Jackson and the fourth just west of Jackson.

During bridge repair, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled with traffic signals.

The work is anticipated to be completed in a little over a year by May of 2018.