A TRIP TO SIOUX CITY TURNED OUT TO BE VERY PROFITABLE FOR A HUBBARD, NEBRASKA WOMAN.

MARCIA DAVIS STOPPED AT THE CASEY’S ON RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD AND BOUGHT A FIVE DOLLAR TICKET FROM THE IOWA LOTTERY’S “7 IS A BLAST” SCRATCH GAME.

DAVIS ENDED UP WITH A $50-THOUSAND DOLLAR WINNING TICKET, THE THIRD OF EIGHT TOP PRIZES TO BE CLAIMED SO FAR IN THAT GAME.

SHE CLAIMED HER PRIZE BY TURNING IN THE GAME TICKET MONDAY AT THE IOWA LOTTERY OFFICE IN STORM LAKE.