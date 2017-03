FORMER CHESTERFIELD CLUB TO RE-OPEN AS “MARQUEE”

The former Chesterfield nightclub on Historic 4th Street will soon re-open under a new name and management.

The club will be known as “Marquee” and plans to open as a live music venue in late May at 1225 4th Street.

The owners say the Marquee will be a destination for local, regional, and national acts of all music genres.

The club will have an updated sound and lighting system with renovations expected to begin on Wednesday.