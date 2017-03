ANOTHER DIVERSE LINEUP COMING TO HARD ROCK’S BATTERY PARK

ANY COUNTRY, ROCK OR 90’S MUSIC FAN WILL BE PLEASED WITH THIS YEAR’S LINEUP AT BATTERY PARK AT THE HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO.

DURING A PRE-PARTY TONIGHT, ENTERTAINMENT MANAGER BRAD STREETER ANNOUCNED ONE OF THE BIGGEST SELLING ARTISTS OF ALL TIME, ALANIS MORISSETTE, WILL VISIT BATTERY PARK ON SATURDAY, AUGUST, 26 TH .

THE FIRST EVER HARD ROCK-BRANDED COUNTRY FEST WILL FEATURE BILLY CURRINGTON, CHASE RICE, WHISKEY MEYERS AND FILMORE ON SATURDAY, JULY 22 ND .

ROCK FANS WILL ENJOY THE CLASSIC 99 BLOCK PARTY, FEATURING BRETT MICHAELS, GREAT WHITE AND SLAUGHTER, FRIDAY, JULY 28 TH AND FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ALL THAT REMAINS AND ARSON CITY FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST.

STREETER SAYS THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HAS ALWAYS BEEN VERY SUPPORTIVE OF BATTERY PARK.



TICKETS GO ON SALE THIS FRIDAY MORNING AT 10 O’CLOCK AT THE HARD ROCK’S ROCK SHOP OR AT HARDROCKCASINOSIOUXCITY.COM