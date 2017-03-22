TRAIN COLLIDES WITH SEMI IN LE MARS

For the third time in recent years, a semi trailer truck has been hit by a train in Le Mars at the 18th Street Southwest intersection near Business Highway 75.

The truck owned and operated by Schuster Trucking was hauling frozen desserts from Wells Enterprises.

The back portion of the trailer was struck by the southbound Canadian National train and it’s cargo spilled into a nearby ditch.

The driver of the truck, has not been identified, but was transported to the Floyd Valley Healthcare with unknown injuries.

Authorities say the lights and crossing arms were operating during the time of the accident, which occurred about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.