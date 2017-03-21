GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES INCREASING

With the start of spring, more water is beginning to flow out of Yankton’s Gavins Point Dam.

Water releases from are being increased this week in support of the 2017 navigation season downstream by 3,000 cubit feet per second each day until they reach navigation support levels, which are estimated at 25,000 to 28,000 cfs this spring.

Due to scheduled maintenance, water releases are currently limited to 20,000 cfs though the powerhouse at Gavins Point.

Flows above 20,000 cfs will be released through the spillway.

Scheduled maintenance will continue through mid-April.