SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NUMBERS FROM A TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT HELD IN TOWN LAST WEEK TO COMBAT IMPAIRED DRIVING.

OFFICERS MADE 94 TRAFFIC STOPS WHICH RESULTED IN 5 O-W-I ARRESTS.

103 CITATIONS WERE ALSO WRITTEN FOR VARIOUS OFFENSES.

FOUR GRAMS OF MARIJUANA WERE SEIZED, AND TWO PEOPLE CHARGED WITH AN OPEN CONTAINER VIOLATION.

POLICE CONDUCTED THE EFFORT FROM 5PM UNTIL 1AM LAST WEDNESDAY AT THE HIGHWAY 75 BYPASS AND GORDON DRIVE.