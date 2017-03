CAR SEAT SAFETY CHECK AT FIRE STATION THREE

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WILL CONDUCT A CAR SEAT SAFETY CHECK FOR LOCAL RESIDENTS SATURDAY.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE FROM 10AM UNTIL 1PM AT FIRE STATION THREE, LOCATED AT 2630 3RD STREET.

SAFETY PERSONNEL WILL INSPECT CAR SEATS AND SHOW PARENTS HOW TO PROPERLY INSTALL AND USE THEM.

THE EVENT IS PART OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY “SAFE KIDS” PROGRAM.