TWO FACE CHARGES IN DRUG RELATED ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN JAIL FACING NUMEROUS DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES.

22 YEAR OLD LUIS FERNANDO LIRA IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY, POSSESSION OF METH, RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON.

LIRA WAS ARRESTED BY SGT. BLUFF POLICE DURING A TRAFFIC STOP WEDNESDAY.

POLICE FOUND CRYSTAL METH AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA IN THE VEHICLE.

LIRA IS ALSO THE SUSPECT IN A SHOOTING IN THE SINGING HILLS WAL-MART PARKING LOT ON MARCH 9TH.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE LIRA WAS ARMED WITH A GUN ALLEGEDLY COLLECTING DRUGS AND MONEY FROM TWO PEOPLE IN A CAR WHEN THE VEHICLE SPED AWAY.

LIRA IS ALLEGED TO HAVE SHOT THROUGH THE REAR WINDOW OF THE FLEEING CAR, STRIKING THE DRIVER IN THE RIGHT SHOULDER.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED BECAUSE OF FEAR OF RETALIATION.

A SECOND PERSON HAS ALSO BEEN ARRESTED IN THAT INCIDENT.

23 YEAR OLD KELSEY KRITZER OF SGT. BLUFF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT KRITZER BROUGHT LIRA TO THE SINGING HILLS WAL-MART TO HELP HER COLLECT THE MONEY OWED TO HER BY THE VICTIM IN THE DRUG DEBT.

WHEN THE VICTIM ROLLED HIS CAR WINDOW DOWN THREE INCHES, LIRA ALLEGEDLY POINTED THE GUN AND DEMANDED THE MONEY.