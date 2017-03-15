WINTER STORM DELAYS IRISH OFFICIAL’S EMMETSBURG ARRIVAL

The snowstorm that’s walloping the east coast is throwing a wrench into the St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Emmetsburg, the community known as Iowa’s Irish Capital.

Andy Joyce of the Emmetsburg St. Patrick’s Association, says this year’s Irish Dignitary, Ann Rabbitte, is stuck in New York City due to the blizzard.

Rabbitte is a member of the Irish Parliament and serves the East Galway Constituency.

Joyce says they’ve had a member of Parliament visit Emmetsburg every year since 1965.

The celebration is already underway in Emmetsburg and a long list of events is planned through the weekend.

Radio Iowa