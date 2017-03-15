GRAETTINGER DERAILMENT CLEAN UP WRAPPING UP

Clean up work is continuing at the site of an ethanol tanker train derailment near Graettinger, Iowa.

Amber Wolf of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says dirt that soaked up the spilled ethanol is being removed:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/SPILL2.mp3

OC………..into the ground. ;13

Officials say about 1,600 gallons of ethanol leaked into Jack Creek as crews were pulling three derailed train tankers from the water.

Wolf says the last three tankers from the fiery train derailment were pulled from the creek on Monday.

One spilled about 1,500 gallons, and another spilled about 100 gallons.

Wolf says water tests later taken downstream showed normal oxygen levels in the creek:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/SPILL.mp3

OC……..fish kill either. ;22

The Union Pacific train hauling ethanol derailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a trestle bridge spanning the creek near Graettinger.

The cause of the derailment is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.