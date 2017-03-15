CLOVIS EXPECTS MOST FEDERAL AGENCIES TO HAVE BUDGET CUTS

Former KSCJ talk show host Sam Clovis, who serves as a senior advisor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture under President Donald Trump, says it’s likely that most federal agencies will undergo budget cuts.
Clovis spoke on the Boston “Herald Drive” radio show Tuesday, and predicts there are only a couple of departments that won’t see funding cuts:
Clovis says there will likely be a two phased budget approach:
The Hinton, Iowa resident also says there’s a lot of work left to do on the Republican health care proposal to replace “Obamacare”:
Clovis declined to criticize President Trump over his use of Twitter and says most of his friends and neighbors in Iowa want him to keep poking at the Washington establishment:
Clovis says he stays off social media himself for the most part and doesn’t plan to have a twitter account of his own.
Audio courtesy Boston Herald Radio