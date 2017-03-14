OUTBURST DISRUPTS DAKOTA COUNTY COURT HEARING

A pre-trial conference involving two murder suspects turned hostile in Dakota County District Court Tuesday morning.

25 year old Andres Surber, one of two men charged with first degree murder in the death of Kraig Kubik of Emerson, Nebraska last October, was removed from the courtroom after he began yelling profanities and acting aggressively towards sheriff’s Deputies.

This was during a hearing where the state had filed a motion to consolidate Surber’s trial with a co-defendant, 18 year old Bryan Galvan-Hernandez, who is also charged in the case.

A judge will rule on consolidating the two defendants to one trial on April 26th.

That would likely delay the scheduled beginning of the jury trial on May 9th.