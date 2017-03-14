GRASSLEY DISAGREES WITH HEALTH CARE BUDGET REPORT

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he puts little faith in a new report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office that bodes ill for the Republican replacement strategy for Obamacare.

The report says 14-million fewer Americans will have health care by next year under the replacement plan, with 24-million fewer covered in a decade versus staying with the current law.

The C-B-O doesn’t have a sterling record when trying to look a decade ahead, he says, especially with regards to health care.

Grassley notes, 29-million people are still uninsured under Obamacare and the C-B-O predicted far more would be covered by this point in time.

Under the Affordable Care Act, people who don’t have health insurance face stiff fines on their taxes, but Grassley says the Republican replacement wouldn’t contain that feature, so it’s natural the number of uninsured people would go up.

Grassley says the A-C-A is deeply flawed and must be rewritten, though he says it’s still uncertain exactly how that will be accomplished.

Radio Iowa