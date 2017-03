A SUNDAY NIGHT FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO THE GATEWAY BAR AND GRILL NEAR ATOKAD PARK IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY.

SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE SEEN COMING FROM THE BUILDING AT 1558 GATEWAY DRIVE AROUND 8:45 P.M.

FIREFIGHTERS REMAINED ON THE SCENE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG