ETHANOL TANKER FIRE EXTINGUISHED NEAR GRAETTINGER

Authorities say three tanker cars of ethanol remain in a rural creek, three days after a fiery train derailment near Graettinger in northwestern Iowa.

Amber Wolf of the Iowa Natural Resources Department says the fire finally went out midday Sunday.

The blaze erupted after the derailment around 1 a.m. Friday on a trestle bridge spanning a creek near Graettinger.

Federal safety officials say 20 tanker cars filled with ethanol left the tracks, with five plunging into the creek.

Wolf says two of the five cars have been pulled out, but three were left in the creek Sunday after recovery work was suspended because of a snowstorm.

The department says creek water checks downstream found no obvious signs of a spill.

