SEVERAL FACTORS DETERMINE SUBMISSIONS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT DNA TEST KITS

Sioux City Police say there are many reasons why there are untested sexual assault evidence kits stored in police departments and sheriff’s offices across Iowa.

A state audit ordered by the legislature last year revealed 4,265 untested kits in the state, including 275 from Sioux City.

Sgt. Ryan Bertrand of the Sioux City Police says there were 15 different reasons why some cases were not submitted:

The untested local kits date back to 2006.

Bertrand says the department has reviewed the unsent kits, and found some that will be sent in for testing:

Bertrand expects a six to eight month turnaround on the untested kits.

Sioux City Police have submitted 376 sexual assault kits for testing since 2012.

The initiative in Iowa is part of a nationwide effort to address a backlog of untested kits.

The effort to document all of the untested kits in Iowa is funded by a $3 million U-S Department of Justice grant.