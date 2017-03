SIOUX CITY AMERICAN LEGION HOPES TO SEND CARE PACKAGES TO LOCAL TROOPS

A GROUP OF SIOUX CITY VETERANS ARE HOPING TO SEND PACKAGES FROM HOME TO MILITARY PERSONNEL SERVING OVERSEAS OR DEPLOYED STATESIDE.

JOE ERYCHLEB OF AMERICAN LEGION POST 64 SAYS THE BOXES ARE FILLED WITH ITEMS LIKE GUMMY BEARS, COFFEE, HONEY, BEEF JERKY, LAUNDRY PODS AND MORE.

THE LEGION NEEDS FAMILIES OF SOLDIERS TO PROVIDE THEM WITH ADDRESSES TO SHIP THE PACKAGES TO THE MILITARY PERSONNEL:

ERYCHLEB SAYS A LOT OF LOCAL BUSINESSES STEPPED UP TO DONATE THE ITEMS FOR THE CARE PACKAGES:

ANYONE WITH A SERVICEMAN OR WOMAN’S NAME CAN CONTACT THE AMERICAN LEGION POST AT 258-3986.

YOU MAY ALSO E-MAIL THE POST AT commander@siouxcitylegion64.com.

YOU CAN ALSO MAIL THE NAMES TO 4021 FLOYD BOULEVARD, SIOUX CITY, IA 51108