BOIL ORDER LIFTED FOR SIOUX CITY’S DRINKING WATER (UPDATE)

Updated 10:13am 3/7/17

Sioux City officials say as of 10am the water is now safe to drink.

It is no longer necessary to boil your water before use.

Residents are advised to “flush” their water following the lifting of the boil warning in order to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water.

Flushing your household and building water lines includes interior and exterior faucets; showers; water and ice dispensers; water treatment units, etc. Please use the following guidance:

Cold Water Faucets: Run tap water until the water feels cold, one minute or more, before drinking, tooth-brushing, or using for food preparation. If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run the cold water first.

Refrigerator water-dispensing machine: Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed of at least one quart of water. If unsure of your dispenser’s capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

Ice cubes: Automatic ice dispensers should be emptied of ice made during the boil warning and run through a 24-hour cycle, discarding the ice to assure purging of the icemaker water supply line.

You may contact Brad Puetz at 712-279-6130 or 712-253-0075 with any comments or questions.

————————————————————

Updated 10:20pm 3/6/17

The boil order for Sioux City’s drinking water for the Grandview Pressure Zone of the city water supply continues until 10am Tuesday.

Residents should boil their water for one minute and allow to cool before drinking.

Properly trained and state-certified operators have been working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and have responded quickly to the issue.

Siouxland District Health has posted guidelines for food service establishments on their website at www.siouxlanddistricthealth.org .

Businesses may choose to operate as long as those guidelines are met.

The city says a problem with the filter valves occurred at the Zenith Water Treatment Plant Monday morning.

The Grandview Pressure Zone includes mainly the westside, downtown, Riverside, Greenville and part of the northside of town.

You can find a map of the affected area on the city’s website at Sioux-city.org.

———————————————————————————

A large part of the Sioux City metro area is under a boil order and drinking water warning until 10am Tuesday.

It’s for anyone served in the Grandview Pressure Zone of the Sioux City Water Supply, which includes the westside, downtown, Riverside, Greenville and part of the northside of town.

The city says a problem with the filter valves occurred at the Zenith Water Treatment Plant Monday morning.

That problem was resolved, but inadequately disinfected water was pumped into the system.

Due to the increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms, you are being advised to boil the water before drinking it.

You can go online for more information on the city website at sioux-city.org.