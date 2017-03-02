VICIOUS DOG COMPLAINT LEADS TO TRAFFIC PURSUIT

A Spencer, Iowa woman is facing charges stemming from a traffic pursuit in that city that started with a vicious dog complaint.

Spencer Police pulled over 38 year old Jennifer Loera on Grand Avenue Tuesday to arrest her for a complaint regarding her dog running loose.

Police say Loera refused to get out of the vehicle, locked her doors and drove her vehicle across the sidewalk to maneuver past police vehicles.

Officers pursued the woman to her home where she fled into her residence and was taken into custody.

Loera was taken to the Clay County Jail and charged with eluding, having a dog at large, having a vicious animal, reckless driving, and three counts of Failure to Obey a Stop Sign.