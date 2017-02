WOODBURY DEPUTY PURSUIT RESULTS IN SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECTS

A PURSUIT OF THREE SUSPECTS EARLY SUNDAY MORNING NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT SOUTH OF SIOUX CITY RESULTED IN AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE WITH AUTHORITIES.

THREE SUSPECTS ARE FACING CHARGES WITH ONE INJURED AND HOSPITALIZED.

THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 3:30AM AT INTERSTATE 29 NEAR PORT NEAL AVENUE.

THE VEHICLE REFUSED TO STOP WITH ONE SUSPECT JUMPING OUT NEAR A REST AREA.

THAT SUSPECT WAS APPREHENDED.

AUTHORITIES CONTINUED THE PURSUIT WITH THE SUSPECT AT ONE POINT TRYING TO RAM A DEPUTY’S CAR HEAD ON, FORCING IT INTO A DITCH.

THE SUSPECT VEHICLE EVENTUALLY BECAME STUCK NEAR THE SIOUX CITY POLICE TRAINING CENTER WHERE TWO SUSPECTS ENGAGED IN A GUN BATTLE WITH A SHERIFF’S DEPUTY.

ONE SUSPECT WAS INJURED AND ARRESTED WHILE THE OTHER FLED INTO A FIELD.

THAT SUSPECT WAS ARRESTED AFTER BEING LOCATED BY A SEARCH PLANE FROM THE IOWA STATE PATROL AROUND 6:30AM.

THE INJURED SUSPECT WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WAS NOT INJURED.

THE SHOOTING IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND IOWA STATE PATROL.

OTHER AGENCIES THAT ASSISTED IN THE CAPTURE INCLUDE THE SGT. BLUFF, SIOUX CITY AND MOVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENTS AND THE IOWA D-N-R.