RUNDQUIST ENDS ATTEMPT TO SEEK CITY COUNCIL SEAT

Just days after announcing she would seek a special election for a Sioux City council seat, Maria Rundquist has announced she is stopping her attempt to gather signatures.

In an e-mail to KSCJ News, Rundquist says she is stopping her petition campaign because of threats and angry comments made against her on Facebook.

Rundquist added that she will not personally put her name on the ballot again.

The council appointed Alex Watters to the seat vacated by Keith Radig when Radig was elected to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

Rundquist was one of 14 people interviewed by the council for the vacancy, and says Watters appointment was political.

She stated the seat should instead be filled by the voice of the people in an election.

Watters will be sworn into office for the remainder of the one year term at Monday afternoon’s council meeting.

He says he will run for a full council term when the seat comes up for re-election this November.