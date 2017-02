ANOTHER SINKHOLE OPENED UP ON PIERCE STREET FRIDAY AFTERNOON, AND PARTIALLY SWALLOWED A CITY SNOWPLOW.

THE STREET COLLAPSED AT 30TH AND PIERCE AND THE SNOWPLOW’S REAR WHEELS SANK DOWN IN THE HOLE.

THE SINKHOLE IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM A HOME THAT HAS HAD FIVE SINKHOLES OPEN UP SINCE 2010 ACCORDING TO THE HOMEOWNER, JOYCE DOWNING.

DOWNING HAS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE CITY BECAUSE OF THE PROBLEM.

Courtesy KMEG TV