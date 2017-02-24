KINGSLEY MAN SENTENCED TO TEN YEARS IN PRISON

A Kingsley, Iowa man has been sentenced to prison for stealing from his employer in Sioux City.

45-year-old Scott Chamberlain was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison on a charge of first degree theft.

Court documents say that starting in January of 2009, Chamberlain took a skid loader and other equipment from W.A. Klinger and kept them at his home in Kingsley.

He also charged more than $10,000 in personal purchases on company credit cards.

Chamberlain has also been ordered to repay $10,000 to his former employer.