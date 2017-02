CITY POLICE WILL LIKELY WAIT A YEAR FOR BODY CAMERAS

ONE OF THE BUDGET ITEMS THAT WASN’T FULLY APPROVED AT THE CITY COUNCIL’S BUDGET HEARING THURSDAY WAS THE FUNDING OF BODY CAMERAS FOR SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS.

THE COUNCIL VOTED 4-0 TO DEFER A REQUEST OF OVER $67-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO NEXT YEAR, BUT KEEP HALF THAT AMOUNT IN RESERVE IN CASE THE STATE LEGISLATURE PASSED SPECIFIC RULES GOVERNING THE CAMERAS USE.

POLICE CHIEF DOUG YOUNG’S OFFICERS WILL CONTINUE THEIR DUTIES WITHOUT THEM FOR THE TIME BEING:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CAM1.mp3

OC……YOU NEVER KNOW. ;10

MAYOR BOB SCOTT WANTS SOME DIRECTION FROM THE STATE ON THE CRITERIA FOR CITIES WHOSE OFFICERS WEAR BODY CAMERAS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CAM4.mp3

OC…….WAY WE DO THINGS. ;17

CHIEF DOUG YOUNG UNDERSTANDS THE COUNCIL’S RELUCTANCE TO MOVE FORWARD ON BODY CAMERAS:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CAM5.mp3

OC…..ME TOO. ;13

COUNCILMAN PETE GROETKEN, WHO IS A RETIRED POLICE CAPTAIN, SAYS EVENTUALLY THE USE OF BODY CAMERAS BY OFFICERS WILL BENEFIT THE CITY;

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/CAM6.mp3

OC…………THE RIGHT THING. :17

THE BODY CAMERAS WERE THE ONLY NEW ITEM THE POLICE CHIEF HAD ASKED FOR IN THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR’S BUDGET.

DEPUTIES WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARE CURRENTLY USING BODY CAMERAS WHILE ON DUTY.