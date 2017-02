Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has signed a bill to enact cuts to the current Fiscal Year 2017 budget.

The cuts were necessary because of a shortfall in projected tax revenue collected by the state:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/NEB-BUDGET.mp3

OC……….BI-ENNIAL BUDGET. :23

The bill allows for $137 million dollars in budget cuts to take place.

Ricketts signed LB 22 in a state capitol news conference Wednesday morning.