SOUTH DAKOTA MAY LIMIT BALLOT MEASURE FUNDING

Top South Dakota Republicans are moving to stem the flow of out-of-state money into its ballot question campaigns after millions of dollars poured in last fall seeking to influence a long list of voter initiatives.

An amendment to South Dakota’s bill set to be considered in committee Wednesday would limit ballot question campaigns to $100,000 in out-of-state contributions per general election cycle.

South Dakota along with Arizona are considering such legislation, which experts say likely wouldn’t survive a legal challenge.

An aide to South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard said that the Republican executive believes it’s a concept worth defending in court.

AP