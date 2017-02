THREE ARRESTED FOLLOWING ARMED ROBBERY & SHOOTING

THREE SIOUX CITY MEN ARE IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A SHOOTING AND ARMED ROBBERY ON PIERCE STREET FRIDAY NIGHT.

CITY POLICE SAY THEY RESPONDED TO A DISTURBANCE AT 1373 PIERCE SHORTLY AFTER 11PM AND DETERMINED AN ARMED ROBBERY HAD OCCURRED NEARBY.

WHILE OFFICERS WERE AT 13TH AND PIERCE, SHOTS WERE FIRED IN THE 400 BLOCK OF 16TH STREET.

A JUVENILE MALE WHO HAD BEEN SHOT THERE APPROACHED THE OFFICERS AT 13TH AND PIERCE.

HE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE POLICE SWAT TEAM WAS DISPATCHED AND THREE SUSPECTS WERE ARRESTED WITHOUT INCIDENT.

20 YEAR OLD DARIUS WRIGHT IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY.

HE IS BEING HELD ON 75-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

20 YEAR TYKELL ROBINSON AND 18 YEAR OLD DONTAIVIEN DRAPPEAUX ARE CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ROBBERY.

DRAPPEAUX MUG SHOT

ROBINSON MUG SHOT

THEY ARE EACH BEING HELD ON 25-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

THE INCIDENTS ARE RELATED AND REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION.