DAUGAARD SAYS HE WILL VETO PROPOSED SOUTH DAKOTA GUN LAW BILLS

South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard is continuing to let state lawmakers know that proposed changes in the state’s gun laws won’t make it past his desk.

The governor, who is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, says he will veto that bill if it passes the legislature.

Daugaard says the state’s gun laws are fine the way they are.

Most residents do not need a permit to purchase a firearm:

You do need a permit to conceal and carry.

The governor says he will also veto a bill that would allow guns in the Capitol besides the one to let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.

The Capitol carry bill recently passed the House.